Devidhan Tudu joins JMM after resigning from BJP

Two days after he had resigned from the BJP, Devidhan Tudu on Wednesday joined the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). Tudu had resigned from the post of saffron party's Pakur district president and primary membership on Monday, alleging that he was "ignored" by the party.

Sitting Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MLA and former deputy chief minister Stephen Marandi welcomed Tudu and his supporters at a function here. "The JMM will be further strengthened in Maheshpur following the joining of Devidhan Tudu. The party will be benefited from his organisational experience," Marandi said.

Tudu, a farmer, had contested from the Maheshpur constituency in 2009 and 2014 assembly elections as a BJP candidate but had lost in both the elections. The BJP on Sunday while announcing its first list of 52 candidates for the assembly polls had said that Mistry Soren who joined the saffron party last month from JVM-P will be its candidate for the Maheshpur seat.

Jharkhand will vote in five phases, with the first one on November 30 and the last on December 20. Results will be declared on December 23..

