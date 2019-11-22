International Development News
Trump says we have a deal with China, "potentially very close"

Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that a trade deal with China is "potentially very close" and that he stands with both the people of Hong Kong and Chinese President Xi Jinping amid massive protests in Hong Kong. Trump, speaking on Fox News Channel's "Fox & Friends," said he had made clear to Xi that "this can't be an even deal" because of China's trade surplus with the United States.

"We have to stand with Hong Kong but I'm also standing with President Xi," said Trump. (Reporting By Steve Holland and Lisa Lambert Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

