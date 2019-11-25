International Development News
Political developments in Maharashtra

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 25-11-2019 10:13 IST
  • |
  Created: 25-11-2019 10:13 IST
Here are the latest political developments in Maharashtra ahead of the Supreme Court hearing on government formation matter.

9:45 am: The Congress parliamentary strategy group meets at party chief Sonia Gandhi's residence in Delhi in the backdrop of the Maharashtra political situation. Congress likely to raise the issue of Devendra Fadnavis' swearing-in along with Ajit Pawar in both houses of Parliament.

9:40 am: The Shiv Sena hits out at BJP, says those who did not respect their 25-year-long friendship with the Uddhav Thackeray-led party will one day dump NCP leader Ajit Pawar as well. 9:09 am: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accuses the BJP of disregarding the Constitution in Maharashtra and repeating the "game" it played in Karnataka.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

