Left Menu
Development News Edition

Took help of Cong leaders for Indore's development: Mahajan

  • PTI
  • |
  • Indore
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 18:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 18:51 IST
Took help of Cong leaders for Indore's development: Mahajan

In a candid admission, former Lok Sabha speaker and ex-Indore BJP MP Sumitra Mahajan said she took the help of Congress leaders for issues concerning the development of her constituency in order to mount pressure on the then Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in the state. She went on to claim she could not raise issues of public interest several times when her own party's government was in power in MP as she was "tied down by discipline".

The Congress unseated the BJP after 15 years in the Assembly polls late last year. "I could not raise issues of public interest many a times during the previous BJP government in MP. Then, in hush hush manner, I used to tell them (Congress leaders) to raise such issues, promising them I will ask (then) Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to do the needful," Mahajan said at a function on Sunday night.

"We rise above party politics when we set forth for Indore's development," the eight-time former MP, who was denied a ticket in the April-May Lok Sabha polls as she had crossed 75 years of age, added. "I was tied down with (party) discipline so could not publicly speak against the previous state government," she said, adding that Congress leaders kept their word during such times.

Her admission drew praise from MP Health Minister Tulsiram Silawat. "The former MP's words should be taken in the right spirit. Tai (as Mahajan is popularly known) always thought of Indore region's progress, and that leaders cutting across party lines should be a part of it," Silawat said on Monday.

PTI HWP LAL MAS BNM BNM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Health News Roundup: China to use drug bulk-buy program to close price gap

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab govt in talks with Japan for launch of electric buses

The Punjab government on Monday said it is in talks with Japan to launch electric buses based on the Japanese model of state-of-the-art quick charge lithium ion batteries. The project will begin with a pilot of five buses in Chandigarh and ...

NC advocates for creation of conducive political atmosphere in JK

Senior National Conference leader Devender Singh Rana on Monday pitched for creation of a conducive political atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir to reach out to the people. The NC provincial president said secularism is the bedrock of Jammu an...

HC upholds death penalty awarded to four for killing 3 Dalits

The Bombay High Court on Monday upheld the death penalty awarded to four persons for murdering three Dalit men in Maharashtras Ahmednagar district in 2013 over an inter-caste love affair. Another accused in the six-year-old case was acquit...

Spacewalking astronauts add new pumps to cosmic detector

Cape Canaveral Florida, US, Dec 2 AP Spacewalking astronauts attached new pumps to a cosmic ray detector outside the International Space Station on Monday in a bid to extend its scientific life. It was the third spacewalk in nearly three we...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019