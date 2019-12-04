Don't take peace for granted, British PM Johnson tells NATO leaders
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that NATO was rock solid in its commitment to protecting its members but that peace could not be taken for granted and so the alliance should discuss emerging threats. "We are rock solid in our commitment to NATO," Johnson said at the opening of a NATO summit celebrating the alliance's 70th birthday.
"History shows that peace cannot be taken for granted and even as we celebrate this anniversary we must ensure our deeds match our words," Johnson said. "We must never shy away from discussing new realities, particularly NATO's response to emerging threats like hybrid warfare and disruptive technologies including space and cyber," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- NATO
- British
- Guy Faulconbridge
- Kate Holton
ALSO READ
Netflix ropes in Robert Towne, David Fincher for 'Chinatown' prequel series
Polish PM: questioning NATO treaty a threat to collective defence
Estonia sees life in "brain-dead" NATO
TRM Labs, the first cryptocurrency risk management platform, raises $4.2 million in funding from Initialized Capital, Blockchain Capital, PayPal Ventures and Y Combinator
UPDATE 2-Bosnia names Serb as prime minister after compromise on NATO