Left Menu
Development News Edition

Don't take peace for granted, British PM Johnson tells NATO leaders

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 16:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 15:58 IST
Don't take peace for granted, British PM Johnson tells NATO leaders
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that NATO was rock solid in its commitment to protecting its members but that peace could not be taken for granted and so the alliance should discuss emerging threats. "We are rock solid in our commitment to NATO," Johnson said at the opening of a NATO summit celebrating the alliance's 70th birthday.

"History shows that peace cannot be taken for granted and even as we celebrate this anniversary we must ensure our deeds match our words," Johnson said. "We must never shy away from discussing new realities, particularly NATO's response to emerging threats like hybrid warfare and disruptive technologies including space and cyber," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Good things take time: Alia on long shooting schedule of 'Brahmastra'

Ayan Mukerjis epic-fantasy Brahmastra has been long in the making and actor Alia Bhatt said thats because its a different kind of project. Brahmastra is a trilogy produced by Karan Johars Dharma Productions. It features Alia, along with Ran...

AIUDF writes to Amit Shah requesting withdrawal of CAB

The All India United Democratic Front AIUDF wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, requesting him not to introduce the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament as it is against the interest of people of Assam and the whole cou...

The Who to return to Cincinnati, 40 years after concert tragedy

Veteran British rockers The Who will play Cincinnati next year for the first time since 1979, when a stampede before a concert they were giving in the city killed 11 fans. The band, co-founded in 1964 and still led by singer Roger Daltrey a...

Affidavit case:Fadnavis gets exemption from appearance for day

A Nagpur court on Wednesday granted former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis exemption from appearance for the day in the case where he is accused of concealing information about two criminal matters against him in an election af...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019