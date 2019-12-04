Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress to take out rally in Delhi on Dec 14

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 18:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 18:34 IST
Congress to take out rally in Delhi on Dec 14

The Congress will take out a mega rally in Delhi on December 14 to protest against the state of the economy, unemployment and unprecedented price hike due to the wrong policies of the BJP government at the Centre, a party leader said here on Wednesday. "The Congress is organising a mega rally in Delhi on December 14 to protest against the economic crisis, large-scale unemployment and unprecedented price hike," the chief spokesperson of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) said.

He added that members of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and the PCC, including former ministers, former legislators, district presidents and leaders of the frontal wings of the party's state unit from Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, would take part in the rally. The rally would be taken out as part of the party's nationwide programme against the "worst kind of economic slowdown, leading to large-scale unemployment and an unprecedented price hike", which was a matter of great concern to the countrymen, the Congress spokesperson said.

The wrong economic policies of the BJP-led government over the last six years had brought the country to this situation of financial emergency and as against the promise of generating two crore new jobs annually, those employed in the private sector were losing their jobs, he added. The December 14 rally would aim at turning the attention of the countrymen towards the prevailing economic situation and impressing upon the government to take corrective measures in the larger interest of the common man, the Congress spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Peloton Christmas ad tagged "sexist" on social media

Exercise bike and treadmill maker Peloton Interactive Incs latest Christmas advertisement was widely criticized on social media as being sexist and dystopian. The advertisement, called The Gift That Gives Back shows a woman receiving a Pelo...

Bosnia says 24 relatives of Bosnian militants coming home from Syria

Wives and children of former Islamist insurgents in Syria who are Bosnian citizens will return home to Bosnia this weekend, its presidency chairman Zeljko Komsic said on Wednesday. Hundreds of Bosnian citizens are believed to have left Euro...

France to open anti-hate crime bureau after Jewish cemetery desecrated

France is to open a national bureau to lead the fight against hate crimes after 107 graves were desecrated at a Jewish cemetery in the northeast of the country, the interior minister said on Wednesday. The daubing of swastikas and other ant...

Turkey made no demands in backing NATO's Poland, Baltic plans -Lithuania pres

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan did not issue demands in return for an agreement to back NATOs defence plans for Poland and the Baltic states, Lithuanias president said on Wednesday.No one demanded anything from us for this. We all thanked...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019