Much of 'Trump country' was in recession during 2016 campaign: data

  Updated: 19-12-2019 05:35 IST
  Created: 19-12-2019 05:22 IST
US Domestic News Summary: Much of 'Trump country' was in recession during 2016 campaign: data
US President Donald Trump (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Much of 'Trump country' was in recession during 2016 campaign: data

Nearly half the U.S. counties carried by President Donald Trump in the 2016 election were arguably in recession at the time, with local economic output shrinking during a campaign that focused on the declining fortunes of blue-collar America. New data released by the U.S. Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) show how a national slump in economic growth in 2016 fell most heavily on "Trump country," forming a weak economic backdrop to a bitter election campaign shaped by the Republican presidential nominee's attacks on globalization and his pledge to revive U.S. industry. White House says it is sticking with 2020 biofuel plan, despite farmer objections

The Trump administration plans to stick with its proposed 2020 biofuel blending requirements, the White House said on Wednesday, despite anger among farmers that the plan does too little for corn growers. The decision could undermine President Donald Trump's support among farmers, an important constituency in the November 2020 election. Some U.S. farmers have already been hurt by the United States' prolonged trade war with China. U.S. appeals court sidesteps major Obamacare ruling

A U.S. appeals court ruled on Wednesday that a component of the Obamacare law is unconstitutional, but dodged a major ruling by stopping short of declaring that the rest of the landmark 2010 healthcare statute must also be struck down. The New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on a 2-1 vote that the law's individual mandate that directed Americans to obtain health insurance - a provision already gutted by Republican-backed legislation passed in Congress - was unlawful. Special Report: FDA targets e-cigs that hook teens but don't help smokers quit

E-cigarette makers face an existential threat. By May, they must submit applications to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration proving that their products provide a net benefit to public health. If a company fails to make its case, the FDA has the power to order its products off the market. The agency will judge that benefit with a two-part test: Are e-cigarettes effective in getting smokers to quit? And, if so, does that benefit outweigh the health damage to new e-cigarette users - including teenagers - who never smoked in the first place? Illinois pension consolidation law will help cities, but nagging liabilities remain

Legislation signed into law on Wednesday by Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker to consolidate 649 local public safety worker retirement systems is a positive step, but will not end funding problems for cities, credit rating agency analysts said. Ballooning pension liabilities for some Illinois cities have led to budget cuts, credit rating downgrades, as well as the sale of city assets to generate funding. R. Kelly pleads not guilty to bribing official to get fake ID for Aaliyah

Singer R. Kelly on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to bribing an official to get a fake identification document for singer Aaliyah, then 15, the day before he married her, the latest charge in a criminal case accusing him of running a years-long scheme to recruit underage girls for sex. Kelly, known for such hits as "I Believe I Can Fly" and "Bump N' Grind," entered his plea before U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly in Brooklyn federal court by video conference from Illinois, where he is currently jailed. Pelosi calls Trump threat to democracy as impeachment vote looms

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday called Donald Trump a threat to American democracy who left Congress no choice but to impeach him as bitterly divided lawmakers debated before historic votes on charges accusing the Republican president of abusing his power and obstructing Congress. Graphic: Letter from President Donald J. Trump to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/letter-president-donald-j-trump-speaker-house-representatives/ Trump proposes rule for importing drugs from Canada; industry says it won't cut costs

The Trump administration on Wednesday said it is proposing a rule to allow states to import prescription drugs from Canada, advancing a plan announced in July that the president has said will bring cheaper prescription drugs to Americans. Importation of drugs from Canada to lower costs for U.S. consumers has been considered for years. Alex Azar, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), called the move "a historic step forward in efforts to bring down drug prices and out-of-pocket costs." Attorney General defends preserving surveillance court despite past FBI mistakes

U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Wednesday broke ranks with some fellow Republicans who have suggested the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court should be shuttered, calling it a "critical tool" in assisting law enforcement in keeping Americans safe and should be allowed to continue operating. "We are committed to preserving FISA," Barr told reporters at a news conference in Detroit, referring to the federal law that created the court and establishes the process by which law enforcement and intelligence agencies seek requests for surveillance warrants. Seeking fresh momentum, Democrat Warren recalibrates 'Medicare for All' rhetoric

Elizabeth Warren has recalibrated her rhetoric on Medicare for All, as concerns about her support for replacing private insurance with a government-run plan continue to buffet her once-surging Democratic presidential campaign. During a three-day, seven-stop tour of Iowa last weekend, the U.S. senator from Massachusetts repeatedly emphasized the word "choice" and focused on the transition plan she unveiled last month that would delay full implementation of the sweeping healthcare overhaul for three years.

