Left Menu
Development News Edition

Now, no-confidence motion against Srinagar mayor

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 16:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 16:52 IST
Now, no-confidence motion against Srinagar mayor

The crisis in the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) deepened on Tuesday as 40 corporators moved a no-confidence motion against its Mayor Junaid Mattu --  a day after a similar motion was submitted against his deputy. The fresh no-confidence motion moved by independent corporators was supported by the BJP.

The deputy mayor of the SMC, Sheikh Imran, was removed from his post on Monday after a majority of corporators passed a no-confidence motion against him. "The BJP has supported the no-confidence motion against the SMC Mayor moved by independent corporators," Kashmir BJP media incharge Manzoor Bhat told reporters here.

Bhat said the mayor and his deputy had "failed" to carry out developmental work in the city and had lost the confidence of the corporators. "About 29 independent corporators approached us and as a party which has promised grassroots development to the people, we were compelled to support the motion against the mayor. There has been no developmental work in the last one year. Our party has 11 corporators and in total we are 40 now. We need only 36 corporators (to move the motion)," he said.

The BJP leader said the corporators submitted the motion to the SMC commissioner and a floor test would be conducted in a few days. He said the motion in support of the mayor by some councillors on Monday was "fake" and appealed the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir to order an inquiry into it.

"That motion is fake. Those signatures are old and we want an inquiry into it," Bhat said. SMC Commissioner Khurshid Sanai confirmed that the no-confidence motion against the mayor has been accepted.

"We have received the motion signed by 40 members against the mayor. The scrutiny has been done and all the signatures have been found valid," Sanai told PTI. He said a floor test has to be held anytime after 48 hours of receiving the motion.

"That floor test will determine the fate of the Mayor. It will be held and the process for that is on," he said. The BJP had already made it clear it will support any initiative by independent corporators to move a no-confidence motion against the mayor due to the prevalent malfunctioning of the office, former BJP MLC Surinder Ambardar said.

BJP leaders including General Secretary (organisation) Ashok Koul and Ambardar are said to have played a major role in this latest development. Former National Conference (NC) leader Mattu, who quit the party to contest the urban local body polls in Jammu and Kashmir, was elected mayor of the SMC with the support from the BJP and the Peoples Conference in October last year.

Mattu resigned from the primary membership of the NC in September after the party decided it would contest the urban local body polls only after the Centre cleared its position on Article 35-A, which was challenged before the Supreme Court. He was announced as the mayoral candidate by Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone hours after the election results were declared on October 20

On Monday, 47 corporators moved a no-confidence motion against the deputy mayor, while a majority of the corporators had expressed their support for Mattu. The SMC has the strength of 70 corporators including a mayor and a deputy mayor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Very easy to talk about unauthorised colonies from Ramlila Maidan: Kejriwal takes dig at Modi

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modis recent comments on unauthorized colonies at a rally here, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it is very easy to talk about them from Ramlila Maidan but it is difficult to work there. Kejr...

Five people injured in blasts at South Korean steelmaker Plant

Seoul South Korea, Dec 24 SputnikANI At least five people were injured as two consecutive blasts caused a fire at South Korean steel company POSCOs plant in the countrys south, media reported on Tuesday.The explosions occurred on Tuesday at...

Jaipur Watch Company Launches Unique Postage Stamp Watch

If you have a penchant for Indian history and want a statement piece to adorn your wrist in 2020, consider going regal with the Jaipur Watch Companys new launch, Postage Stamp Watch.Jaipur Watch Company has customized unique and heritage wa...

New 'tweezer clock' may help tell time more precisely

Scientists, including those from NASA, have come up with a new design for an optical atomic clock that holds promise to be the most accurate and precise yet. Accuracy refers to the ability of the clock to correctly pin down the time, and pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019