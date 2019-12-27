Assam had three detention camps during UPA rule: BJP MP Jagdambika Pal

BJP lawmaker Jagdambika Pal on Friday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of lying and said that there were three detention camps in Assam when there was a UPA-led government in the Centre. The reaction from BJP leader, who had earlier been in Congress, comes a day after Rahul Gandhi in a tweet, alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lied to the people of the country over Assam detention camps issue during his public rally in New Delhi.

"Rahul Gandhi lies. He has a habit of lying and then apologising for the same later. This has happened several times before. I think he does not know that there were three detention camps in Assam during the UPA rule," Pal told ANI. "Also, only illegal immigrants are kept in the detention camps," he added.

Slamming Rahul Gandhi for calling Narendra Modi "RSS Prime Minister" in his tweet, the BJP MP said that the Congress leader should be ashamed. "The people of the country gave 283 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. After five years of good governance, he was re-elected in 2019 with over 300 seats. After all this, is he the Prime Minister of the country or the RSS?" Pal said.

Jagdambika Pal also trained guns at Congress leader Kapil Sibal for allegedly misleading the people over the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019. "There were over eight-nine hours of debate on CAA in the Parliament. Sibal also participated in the discussions. However, now they are trying to mislead the people," Pal said.

The BJP leader said that the entire Congress party is misleading people on the issue. "People have rejected them (Congress), be it in the 2014 or 2019 general elections. So, now they don't have any issues to target the government," he added.

Pal also said that as far as the exercise to update the National Population Register (NPR) goes, "it was also held in UPA rule in 2010-11 and has nothing to do with National Register of Citizens". (ANI)

