Akhilesh flags off cycle march against CAA, NRC and NPR

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday flagged off a cycle march of party MLAs against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) from the party office to the state Assembly. Akhilesh Yadav also took to Twitter and wrote, "Don't need NRC-NPR, we need employment."

On Sunday, he had said that the BJP cannot decide on anyone's citizenship and added that he will not fill the NPR form. "The Samajwadis want to save the Constitution. On the other hand, the BJP wants to abolish the Constitution. Much of this pretence is being done to divert attention. Do young people want employment or NPR?" Yadav asked while addressing a gathering of the party's student wing leaders.

"No one from the BJP can decide whether we are citizens or not. If the need arises, I will be the first one who will not fill any form, but the question is will you support it or not. We will not fill the NPR form. What will you do? NRC and NPR are against the poor and minorities," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.