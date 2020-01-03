Maha: People support CAA, protests will fail, says BJP leader
BJP national general secretary Arun Singh on Friday said people would ensure the defeat of those opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act. Singh said unrest was being spread by some segments on the CAA but there was overwhelming support for it among the masses.
"People have realised the protests are the conspiracy of the Congress and some opposition parties. The BJP will reach out to three crore families to explain what the CAA is all about," Singh said. Talking about Maharashtra, Singh said the "unnatural alliance" between the Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP would stall development in the state..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Arun Singh
- BJP
- Citizenship Amendment Act
- Maharashtra
- Shiv Sena
- NCP
ALSO READ
Kerala local body by-poll: LDF, UDF bag 12 seats each; BJP gets 2
There is no alternative other than BJP: N V Subhash
JP Nadda calls meeting of BJP general secretaries on Friday
Assam BJP legislators tell Sonowal they are facing ire of people due CAA: MLA
Amended citizenship law will be implemented, so will be NRC in future: BJP working president JP Nadda after meeting refugees from Afghanistan.