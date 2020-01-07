Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two complaints of poll code violation by TV channel: Delhi CEO

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 17:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 17:33 IST
Two complaints of poll code violation by TV channel: Delhi CEO

Two complaints alleging violation of poll code by a TV channel have been received by the Delhi CEO Office, officials said on Tuesday.

Both complaints have been filed by some BJP leaders, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh told reporters, in response to a question.

The Election Commission had on Monday afternoon announced that Delhi Assembly polls would be held on February 8 and counting on February 11, bringing into force the model code of conduct.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

Ajeet Agarwal to continue to hold additional charge of REC CMD till retirement

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Twin murder accused arrested after two years of crime

A Special Task Force team of the Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday arrested a man wanted for allegedly killing a truck driver and his helper two years ago, officials said. Accused Hitesh Mahendru alias Kalia had killed the duo in Sambhal dist...

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Osaka sees off Sakkari challenge to advance in Brisbane

Two-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka began her 2020 season with a 6-2 6-74 6-3 victory over Maria Sakkari in the opening round of the Brisbane International on Tuesday.Osaka fired 16 aces and broke her Greek opponent four times in the t...

Temperatures dip in Bengal plains, Darjeeling clocks 1.6 deg C

Temperatures dipped further in the plains of West Bengal on Tuesday while the Himalayan town of Darjeeling clocked 1.6 degrees Celsius, a notch warmer than the previous day, the Met department said. Hilltown Kalimpong recorded 3 degrees Ce...

UPDATE 1-Jury selection in Weinstein rape trial begins in wake of new charges

Lawyers in Harvey Weinsteins rape trial will begin selecting jurors on Tuesday, a challenging process in the wake of the MeToo movement and fresh sex crime charges brought against the former film producer. Hours after Weinsteins New York tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020