Two complaints of poll code violation by TV channel: Delhi CEO

Two complaints alleging violation of poll code by a TV channel have been received by the Delhi CEO Office, officials said on Tuesday.

Both complaints have been filed by some BJP leaders, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh told reporters, in response to a question.

The Election Commission had on Monday afternoon announced that Delhi Assembly polls would be held on February 8 and counting on February 11, bringing into force the model code of conduct.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

