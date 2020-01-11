Lanka Dinakar condemns police brutality on protesters in Amaravati region

BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Saturday accused the Police Department in Andhra Pradesh of working for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instead of serving the public and alleged they had indulged in brutalities during farmers' protests in Amaravati region. "A woman -- Yarramneni Srilakshmi -- was kicked in the stomach by DSP Srinivasa Reddy, who was wearing his boots. It is reported that she had recently delivered a baby. Her condition is critical and she is undergoing treatment in the ICU at a hospital," Dinakar told ANI here.

"We have an eyewitness of you kicking her in the stomach. The police officials of Andhra Pradesh have forgotten that they are public servants and are paid salaries from the people's money. They are serving the Jagan Mohan Reddy government and not the people," he added. Condemning the incident, the BJP leader demanded a CBI inquiry into the way the Police Department has functioned in the past week.

"The BJP Andhra Pradesh's Core Committee has decided to pass a resolution stating Amaravati as the capital city for the functioning of legislative and executive bodies," added he. Meanwhile, the protests against the three capital proposal for Andhra Pradesh entered the 25th day here on Saturday.

Protests are taking place all across Andhra Pradesh including at Mandadam, Tulluru, Velagapudi village. Police forces have been deployed in these areas. Taking the suo motu cognizance of the alleged reports of violence on women in Amaravati, the National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma has announced to send a fact-finding team to Amaravati.

There were reports of women farmers were brutally beaten up by the police during their protest against the state government's proposal of shifting the state capital to Vizag. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.