BJP's Vijender Gupta files nomination for Delhi Assembly polls
Leader of Opposition in the outgoing Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta on Monday filed his nomination papers for the February 8 polls. Gupta, sitting Rohini MLA, filed his paper from the same seat.
The BJP leader was accompanied by Hans Raj Hans, party MP from North West Delhi. The nomination process for Assembly polls will conclude on Tuesday.Delhi has a 70-member assembly.
The BJP had announced its first list of 57 candidates on Saturday last.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
