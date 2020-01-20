Following are the top foreign stories at 2030

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and US President Donald Trump will meet this week on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, the Foreign Office announced on Monday.

FGN32 PAK-SAEED Pak court grants more time to Hafiz Saeed's lawyers to complete arguments in terror financing case

Lahore: An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on Monday granted more time to Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed's counsel to complete arguments in the terror financing case against him. By M Zulqernain IND IND

