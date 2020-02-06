Left Menu
Opposition questions Speaker for approving MLA Rohan Khaunte's arrest

The Opposition on Thursday questioned Speaker Rajesh Patnekar's assent to the arrest of independent MLA Rohan Khaunte during midnight.

  ANI
  • |
  Panaji (Goa)
  • |
  Updated: 06-02-2020 14:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 14:23 IST
Independent MLA Rohanv Khaunte [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

The Opposition on Thursday questioned Speaker Rajesh Patnekar's assent to the arrest of independent MLA Rohan Khaunte during midnight. Opposition members rushed to the well of the House over the arrest of MLA Rohan Khaunte following which the Speaker adjourned the Assembly till 12 noon.

Khaunte was arrested on Wednesday-Thursday mid-night for allegedly threatening a BJP spokesman. He was released on bail during wee hours of Wednesday. Porvorim police arrested Khaunte from his residence near hereafter BJP Goa spokesman Premanand Mahambrey lodged a complaint that the former had threatened him.

The independent MLA was arrested from his residence and was later released on bail," the police had told ANI The budget session of the assembly will culminate on February 7.

Before making the arrest, the police in their submission before the Speaker pointed out that the accused is an influential person and has been an elected representative while the complainant is a spokesman of a political party, which might lead to further troubles. He was arrested under section 341 (wrongful restrainment) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of Indian Penal Code, a senior police officer said.

On Wednesday, Mahambrey had filed a formal police complaint against Khaunte accusing him of threatening at assembly complex building in the evening. (ANI)

