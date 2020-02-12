Trump says military should consider discipline for ousted aide Vindman

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the military should consider disciplining former White House National Security Council aide Alexander Vindman, who testified in Trump's impeachment trial.

Vindman, an Army lieutenant colonel who provided some of the most damaging testimony during the House impeachment probe, was ousted from his White House job last week.

Trump said the military can now deal with Vindman any way they want.

