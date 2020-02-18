As city spruces up, painters in Ahmedabad hope US President, PM Modi will notice their work

Fifty-year-old Ashok Badjatya has been painting walls surrounding the Motera stadium as the city spruces up ahead of the US President Donald Trump's maiden visit to Gujarat. Badjatya and his five-member team hope President Trump and Prime Minister Modi will see their wall paintings at least once while crossing the road.

Messages inscribed on the wall include 'World's Largest Democracy meets World's oldest democracy', and 'Mera Swachh Motera' along with portraits of Trump and Modi. The approximately 100 feet long wall also depicts Mahatma Gandhi, 'Charkha' along with various athlete poses. "I hope President Trump while crossing this road notices the paintings we are doing for him and our Prime Minister. Hope they feel good after seeing these paintings," Badjatya said while speaking to ANI.

"I want to fight against the usage of plastic. My message is to spread 'swachhta' (cleanliness) as much as possible," he added. Currently, the team of painters is working day and night as they have been given permission to complete the entire stretch covering by February 22 the Motera Stadium, venue of the welcome event for the US first couple- President Trump and his wife Melania Trump.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Trump is expected to attend an event at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on the lines of the 'Howdy Modi' function that was addressed by the US President and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Houston in September last year. (ANI)

