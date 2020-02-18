Meghalaya BJP to constitute committee to resolve boundary

The Meghalaya BJP unit has decided to constitute a committee to pursue with its Assam

counterpart on the need to resolve the long-pending inter- state boundary dispute between the two neighbouring states.

The BJP is a constituent of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government led by Conrad Sangma.

"The party will play a pro-active role and we will form a committee to come up with a fruitful solution to

resolve the long-pending inter-state border dispute," BJP state president Ernest Mawrie told reporters here on Tuesday.

He said the committee, to be formed after March, will also lead a delegation to meet the chief minister of Assam

Sarbananda Sonowal for discussion on the matter. Mawrie expressed confidence that the initiative will

bear positive results since it is a BJP government in Assam. "We will try our best to come up with a solution for

the benefit of our people staying in the border," he said while also stressing on the need to work together with all the

stakeholders. Mawrie further informed that the party has also

decided to lead a delegation to Delhi for requesting the Centre to consider the inclusion of Khasi language in the

Eighth Schedule to the Constitution of India.

