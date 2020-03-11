Left Menu
US Domestic News Roundup: TikTok steps up transparency efforts in United States; Joe Biden calls for unity after big wins and more

  • Reuters
  • |
  Updated: 11-03-2020 19:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 18:27 IST
Joe Biden (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. government commission rolls out doomsday plan for cyberwar

A government report published on Wednesday outlines a cyberwar doomsday plan and recommends Washington make sweeping changes to address other cybersecurity challenges facing the country. The report, authored by a U.S. government-funded bipartisan group, named the Cyberspace Solarium Commission, advises that Congress pass a series of bills to create new or reorganize existing government offices to improve the nation's cyber defenses. It also offers other initiatives that the authors say could bring foreign allies and private sector partners closer to the U.S. government on cybersecurity efforts.

Joe Biden calls for unity after big wins in Michigan, three other states

Joe Biden scored decisive primary victories in Michigan and three other U.S. states on Tuesday, taking a big step toward the Democratic Party's presidential nomination and casting doubt on the future of rival Bernie Sanders' fading White House bid. The sweeping wins put Biden, 77, on a path to face Republican Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election, and the former vice president quickly began to look ahead, calling for party unity and making an appeal to supporters of Sanders.

U.S. Democratic presidential campaigns weigh next moves as coronavirus fears spread

Democratic presidential contenders Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders were left to reassess how to campaign in the face of a spreading U.S. coronavirus outbreak on Wednesday after the former vice president nearly swept a big day of nominating contests. The two candidates canceled election night rallies on Tuesday, citing recommendations from public health officials to avoid assembling large indoor crowds.

TikTok steps up transparency efforts after privacy concerns in United States

Social media app TikTok is launching a content moderation center in a bid to boost transparency, the Chinese company said on Wednesday, as it faces scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers who have accused it of sharing user data with the Chinese government. The "Transparency Center" is to be opened at TikTok's Los Angeles office where external experts will oversee its operations, the company said in its blog.

Washington considers actions to bolster U.S. economy as coronavirus cases mount

As U.S. coronavirus cases rose steadily, the White House and Congress negotiated measures on Tuesday to bolster the U.S. economy and Americans' paychecks against the outbreak's impact, although there was no immediate sign of a deal. The rise in the number of U.S. cases of COVID-19, a highly contagious and sometimes fatal respiratory illness, has concerned health officials and spurred calls within Congress for action to expand testing and avert an economic meltdown.

Biden snaps at Michigan auto worker over guns, curses at him

U.S. Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden on Tuesday angrily turned on an autoworker at a campaign stop when questioned whether he was going to take away people's guns.

U.S. may see blood shortages as coronavirus cancels office blood drives

U.S. blood banks are concerned about potential shortages as Americans concerned about catching the new coronavirus avoid donation sites and companies with employees working from home cancel blood drives. There have already been shortages over the past week in Washington that required other blood banks to move blood in from outside the region, according to Brian Gannon, who runs the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center and chairs a disaster task force for AABB, formerly known as the American Association of Blood Banks. Supplies in New York were also low because of blood drive cancellations, he said.

At a glance: Democratic primary results, state delegate counts

Former Vice President Joe Biden scored sweeping victories on Tuesday, winning four of the six states holding contests in the race to select the Democratic nominee to take on Republican President Donald Trump in November. Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont are in a two-way battle for the party's nod. A candidate needs at least 1,991 delegates to secure the nomination, and Biden led the delegate count heading into Tuesday's contests.

In blow to ex-attorney general Sessions, Trump endorses challenger in Alabama

In a blow to former attorney general Jeff Sessions' attempt to reclaim his seat in the U.S. Senate, President Donald Trump on Tuesday endorsed his challenger for the Republican nomination in Alabama, Tommy Tuberville. "He will be a great Senator for the people of Alabama. Coach Tommy Tuberville, a winner, has my Complete and Total Endorsement," Trump wrote in a post on Twitter. U.S. Treasury will likely extend deadline for filing tax due to coronavirus: WSJ

The Trump administration will likely push back the April 15 deadline to file taxes as part of efforts to curb the coronavirus' effects on U.S. households and businesses, the Wall Street Journal reported late on Tuesday, citing a U.S. official and an unnamed person familiar with the matter. Treasury officials are considering how far the deadline may be extended and who would be eligible for it, the WSJ said https://on.wsj.com/2ICJKlu, citing the person familiar with the discussions.

