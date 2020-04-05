Entire country lit lamps on PM's call, shows Indians united in battle against COVID-19: Nadda

Entire country lit lamps on PM's call, shows Indians united in battle against COVID-19: NaddaPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2020 22:24 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 22:24 IST
BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday said the entire country lighted lamps in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call, which shows that all Indians are united in the battle against novel coronavirus. Nadda, who lit the lamps with his family members at his official residence here, said the gesture will strengthen the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
People across the country lighted lamps following the clarion call made by Modi, Nadda said, adding it will boost the morale of the society at large in its battle against COVID-19. Millions of Indians across the country switched off lights at their homes and lit candles, diyas or turned on mobile phone torches on Sunday night, responding to Prime Minister Modi's appeal to show the nation's "collective resolve and solidarity" in its fight against coronavirus.
Modi had on Friday urged people to turn off lights at their homes for nine minutes at 9pm to display the country's collective resolve and solidarity to defeat the virus..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- JP Nadda
- BJP
- COVID
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi lauds singers for coronavirus-themed songs
Many people still not taking lockdown seriously. Please save yourself, save your family and follow instructions: PM Narendra Modi.
Cornavirus has made many powerful countries helpless; challenges are increasing despite all efforts: Narendra Modi.
Social distancing not only for infected but for every citizen including the prime minister: Narendra Modi.
Every Indian contributed for making Janta curfew a success: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.