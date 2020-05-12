Left Menu
Development News Edition

Science News Roundup: Bulgarian fossils show early arrival of Homo sapiens into Europe and Enzyme makes men vulnerable to coronavirus

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-05-2020 02:30 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 02:26 IST
Science News Roundup: Bulgarian fossils show early arrival of Homo sapiens into Europe and Enzyme makes men vulnerable to coronavirus

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Bulgarian fossils show early arrival of Homo sapiens into Europe

Fragmentary bone fossils and a molar found in Bulgaria dated roughly 45,000 years ago show that Homo sapiens populations swept into Europe - until then a bastion for the Neanderthals - earlier than previously known, scientists said on Monday. Researchers said DNA from the five fossils from Bulgaria's Bacho Kiro cave demonstrated they belonged to anatomically modern Homo sapiens. This evidence resolved a debate over who made a remarkable array of artifacts at the site including stone and bone tools and pendants made of the teeth of cave bears - it was our species in the cave and not Neanderthals.

Enzyme makes men more vulnerable to coronavirus; adding interferon may improve treatment

The following is a brief roundup of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Men's blood contains more of enzyme that helps coronavirus infect cells

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

Even animals may resort to physical distancing to prevent microbes: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Team Secret win again to reach Pushka League grand final

Team Secret moved into the grand final of the WePlay Pushka League with a 2-0 triumph over VP.Prodigy on Monday. Team Secret won maps that lasted 50 minutes and 25 minutes to advance. Secret finished the round-robin group play at 5-1, then ...

Jaishankar discusses COVID-19 with counterparts in US, 5 other countries

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said he had a productive discussion on coronavirus with his counterparts from the US, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Israel and South Korea. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said his virtual conversa...

Biden and Democrats raise $60.5 million in April -statement

Presumptive U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Monday said his campaign and party raised 60.5 million combined in April, a figure that could help the campaign compete with better-funded Republican adversaries.The trust you al...

4 booked for skipping quarantine in Srinagar

A case has been registered for violation of Standard Operating Protocol SOP against four people in Srinagar, according to district magistrate Shahid Choudhary.A group of 4 including Doctor a houseboat owner skipped Quarantine giving slip t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020