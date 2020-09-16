Left Menu
Development News Edition

No rains in Delhi for a week, temp 4 deg C more than normal

The national capital has recorded 77 per cent less rainfall in September so far, according to India Meteorological Department data. The Safdarjung Observatory has recorded just 20.9 mm rainfall against the normal of 90.5 mm this month.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 22:46 IST
No rains in Delhi for a week, temp 4 deg C more than normal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

There has been no rain in the national capital for a week even as monsoon is not over yet. Lack of rain pushed the mercury further up in Delhi on Wednesday. The maximum temperature settled at 37.9 degrees Celsius, four notches more than normal, the Met department said.

The last time the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded any rainfall (1.3 mm) was on September 8. The national capital has recorded 77 per cent less rainfall in September so far, according to India Meteorological Department data.

The Safdarjung Observatory has recorded just 20.9 mm rainfall against the normal of 90.5 mm this month. The Lodhi road weather station has gauged only 18.5 mm precipitation against the normal of 90.5 mm -- a deficiency of 80 per cent. The Palam weather station has recorded 30.3 mm rain against the 50-year average of 91.6 mm, according to IMD data. Delhi recorded 237 mm rainfall in August this year, the highest for the month in seven years. Overall, the city has recorded 576.5 mm rainfall against the usual of 614.3 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts. The IMD has also said that monsoon is likely to stay longer in Delhi and start withdrawing only in the "initial days of October".

The wind system had reached Delhi on June 25, two days earlier than normal.

TRENDING

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Nigeria: Arik Air resumes normal flight operations after disruption by aviation unions members

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

Joint mobile teams will enforce safety norms in Pondy: Bedi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Govt has taken up Chinese firms' snooping on Indian leaders with China: Jaishankar to Cong leader

Amid reports of snooping on some Indian leaders by China-based companies, the government on Wednesday took up the issue with the Chinese envoy here, according to a letter by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to Congress leader K C Venu...

Centre doing little to reign in middlemen in farm sector: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused the Centre of intimidating the people and said that it fails to stand with them during a crisis. Addressing a farmers rally in the Hooghly district over the phone, Banerjee sai...

British sport ruling bodies hold talks with government on return of spectators

British sport chiefs on Wednesday held talks with Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Oliver Dowden on whether spectators can return to stadiums starting next month. The government last week restricted pilot events to 1...

Farmers demand parity in compensation for land acquired in rural and urban areas

Hundreds of farmers staged a protest near Govindpuram grain market in Ghaziabad on Wednesday, demanding equal rate of compensation for the land in rural and urban areas, acquired for Delhi Meerut Expressway. Beginning their march from Modin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020