Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP CM lays foundation stone for vulture breeding centre in Gorakhpur forest range

The vulture breeding and conservation facility, named Jatayu Conservation Centre, is to be developed in a five-hectare area at Bhari Baisi village in the Pharenda range of Gorakhpur forest division. The chief minister laid the foundation stone digitally from Lucknow in a programme in neighbouring Maharajganj district on the conclusion of wildlife week.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 07-10-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 20:06 IST
UP CM lays foundation stone for vulture breeding centre in Gorakhpur forest range
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of India's first king vulture breeding and conservation centre in the Gorakhpur forest division near here. The vulture breeding and conservation facility, named Jatayu Conservation Centre, is to be developed in a five-hectare area at Bhari Baisi village in the Pharenda range of Gorakhpur forest division.

The chief minister laid the foundation stone digitally from Lucknow in a programme in neighbouring Maharajganj district on the conclusion of wildlife week. Also known as sarcogypus calvus, Asian king vulture and Indian black vulture, besides many other names, King Vulture is a critically endangered, red-headed species of vultures.

Regional Forest Officer Avinash Kumar of Gorakhpur range said before the online foundation laying ceremony, Bhoomi Pujan was performed with Phareda MLA Bajrang Bahadur Singh and Maharajganj District Magistrate Ujjwal Kumar participating in it. The government has also sanctioned the first instalment of Rs 82 lakh for the project, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said the vulture conservation centre is an excellent initiative. "We already have a crocodile conservation centre at Kukrail, Lucknow and as the population of mankind increases, the conservation of wild animals is needed. The vulture conservation centre at Maharajganj will impart huge benefit to the ecotourism of the area," he said. While comparing vultures and dolphins, the chief minister said, "Vultures are natural cleaners of land as dolphins are natural cleaners of water. Vulture is the 'savari' (vehicle) of Lord Vishnu who is the preserver of the world and a vulture is also the symbol of cleanliness and purification." "We need to protect the environment and nature through conservation and carry this program forward," he said.

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

Why It's Okay to Not Be Okay’s renewal for Season 2 seems difficult

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Dalit activists seek judicial probe into Hathras incident

Activists of the Dalita Sangharsha Samithi DSS and various like-minded organisations staged a protest here on Wednesday, demanding a judicial probe into the gangrape-murder case at Hathras in Uttar Pradesh. The protestors staged the demonst...

Bimbadhar Pradhan appointed secretary general of NHRC

Senior bureaucrat Bimbadhar Pradhan was on Wednesday appointed secretary general of the National Human Rights Commission NHRC, according to a Personnel Ministry order.Pradhan, a 1987-batch IAS officer of the Bihar cadre, is special secretar...

Head of EU Parliament fisheries committee takes tough line on Brexit deal

A French EU lawmaker who chairs the European Parliaments fisheries committee told Reuters there could be no annual quota negotiation in a trade deal with Britain, sticking to a tough line from Paris that could make a Brexit deal more diffic...

BTIA with EU high priority for India: Goyal

The proposed Broad-based Trade and Investment Agreement BTIA with the European Union is high priority for India, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday. The BTIA is a kind of comprehensive free trade agreement being n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020