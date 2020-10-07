UP CM lays foundation stone for vulture breeding centre in Gorakhpur forest range

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of India's first king vulture breeding and conservation centre in the Gorakhpur forest division near here. The vulture breeding and conservation facility, named Jatayu Conservation Centre, is to be developed in a five-hectare area at Bhari Baisi village in the Pharenda range of Gorakhpur forest division.

The chief minister laid the foundation stone digitally from Lucknow in a programme in neighbouring Maharajganj district on the conclusion of wildlife week. Also known as sarcogypus calvus, Asian king vulture and Indian black vulture, besides many other names, King Vulture is a critically endangered, red-headed species of vultures.

Regional Forest Officer Avinash Kumar of Gorakhpur range said before the online foundation laying ceremony, Bhoomi Pujan was performed with Phareda MLA Bajrang Bahadur Singh and Maharajganj District Magistrate Ujjwal Kumar participating in it. The government has also sanctioned the first instalment of Rs 82 lakh for the project, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said the vulture conservation centre is an excellent initiative. "We already have a crocodile conservation centre at Kukrail, Lucknow and as the population of mankind increases, the conservation of wild animals is needed. The vulture conservation centre at Maharajganj will impart huge benefit to the ecotourism of the area," he said. While comparing vultures and dolphins, the chief minister said, "Vultures are natural cleaners of land as dolphins are natural cleaners of water. Vulture is the 'savari' (vehicle) of Lord Vishnu who is the preserver of the world and a vulture is also the symbol of cleanliness and purification." "We need to protect the environment and nature through conservation and carry this program forward," he said.