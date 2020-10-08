Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ramping up cold storage facilities critical as India preps for COVID-19 vaccine: experts

Pawanexh Kohli, the founding CEO of India’s National Centre for Cold-Chain Development (NCCD), agreed that protocols will require COVID-19 vaccines to be kept between 2 and 8 degrees Celsius, while in transport and storage until delivery.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 13:06 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 12:54 IST
Ramping up cold storage facilities critical as India preps for COVID-19 vaccine: experts
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The safe delivery of vaccines for mass immunization against COVID-19 is a massive challenge and India will need to significantly ramp up its cold chain facilities, say experts as the world's second-most populous nation moves into the next stage of management of the disease and looks towards a preventive. With most frontrunner vaccine candidates likely to require 'extra cold' storage, the private sector could also be roped in for effective delivery of a preventive when it is available, suggest several experts and industry insiders.

Some vaccine frontrunners are in advanced stages of trial and could hit the market by early next year, making the task of securing "last mile connectivity" and ensuring that nothing goes wrong before the shot is administered more urgent. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said earlier this week that the government expects to receive and utilize 400-500 million vaccine doses for COVID-19, and cover approximately 20-25 crore people by July 2021. The Centre has also reportedly directed states to make a robust plan for vaccine storage and distribution by October 15.

"Most if not all the current frontrunners require extremely stringent cold chains, making them immensely challenging for India to implement," said Satyajit Rath from New Delhi's National Institute of Immunology (NII). The immunologist noted that some COVID-19 vaccines will need storage temperatures that simply cannot be realistically managed in any large-scale Indian campaign.

He said the real problems will arise once vaccines are ready to go into the market. Vaccine candidates by Moderna and Pfizer will require stringent standards for refrigeration that may hamper how they are distributed to millions of people across India's length and breadth, according to scientists. Unlike drugs, virtually all vaccines need to be transported at cold temperatures, usually between 2 and 8 degrees Celsius, said Raghavan Varadarajan, professor at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru.

"The necessity is to keep the vaccine product cold, either refrigerated or frozen. This is a constraint especially with large numbers of doses," Varadarajan told PTI, explaining the particular problems of India that has a population of 1.3 billion, second only to China. Many vaccines lose potency when exposed to higher temperatures, he said, and re-cooling does not help.

Thus we need what is called the cold chain of handling before use, said Varadarajan whose team at IISc is working on a "warm vaccine" that can be stored for over a month at 37 degrees Celsius, and needs no cold chain for storage. Pawanexh Kohli, the founding CEO of India's National Centre for Cold-Chain Development (NCCD), agreed that protocols will require COVID-19 vaccines to be kept between 2 and 8 degrees Celsius, while in transport and storage until delivery. "The Moderna vaccine candidate is shipped in minus 20 degrees Celsius and held at 2-4 degrees for seven days. The Pfizer (vaccine) that requires minus 70 degrees temperatures," Kohli, honorary professor of post-harvest Logistics at the University of Birmingham in the UK, told PTI.

Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines use a synthetic version of genetic material from part of the coronavirus. The genetic material called messenger RNA (mRNA) then prompts the cells to make a tiny piece of the virus, which the immune system recognizes as foreign. If the person is later exposed to the real virus, the immune system will attack it.

Noting that RNA vaccines have never been used on humans, Vardarajan said it is possible high temperatures can affect these structures and thus affect the efficacy of the formulation. While a bulk of the vaccines will be distributed through the Centre's Universal Immunization Programme (UIP) mechanism, experts also suggest that the government rope in private cold chain operators.

The vast scale of India's UIP is supported by more than 27,000 functional cold chain points of which 750 (3 percent) are located at the district level and above. The rest are located below the district level, according to the government's comprehensive multi-year UIP plan for 2018-22. This includes 76,000 cold chain 'equipment', 2.5 million health workers, and 55,000 cold chain staff, the plan report said. Cold chain logistics involves many moving parts, including cold storage facilities that store products waiting to be transported, cooling systems to keep it at an appropriate temperature during all aspects of the supply chain such as storing and transporting. Gel packs are also often used for medical and pharmaceutical shipments.

Approximately 390 million doses are administered annually at nine million sessions held across the country to immunize 26 million children and 30 million pregnant women, it said. Noting that cold storage protocols are well established in India, Kohli said the public health network is limited in capacity.

"Luckily, the food cold chain has synergistic use for this purpose and should assist in this battle. Existing cold chain enterprises may need to allocate specific resources in their network," noted Kohli. He added that the food cold chain has the maximum reach, with extensive last-mile connectivity, and will require minor redesign to designate storage space and transport load for this purpose.

"Almost every cold chain owner I have spoken to is willing to contribute space and assets towards this, should the need arise," Kohli added. Kohli also believes that India must restructure with the purpose to start and finish the immunization program within a short time period to be effective.

"Even if the vaccine is ready, the program should not be commenced until the last mile for administering the vaccine is prepared," he said. According to the World Health Organisation, at the higher levels of the cold chain, i.e. at primary and regional intermediate stores, the oral polio vaccine must be kept frozen between minus 15 degrees Celsius and minus 25 degrees Celsius. At other levels of the cold chain, the vaccines should be stored between 2 degrees Celsius and 8 degrees Celsius.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

'Be one with the fish' aquarium yoga among Hong Kong Ocean Park's new offerings

Against the vivid backdrop of a giant aquarium filled with sharks, manta rays and other aquatic life, a yoga group on Thursday performed side planks, chair poses and lunges, their arms outstretched to the ceiling.Hong Kongs cash-strapped Oc...

Sub-Saharan Africa to contract 3.3% this year, World Bank says

The coronavirus crisis is expected to drive a 3.3 contraction in sub-Saharan African economies in 2020 and could push 40 million people into extreme poverty, the World Bank said on Thursday. The Washington-based lender said growth in the re...

Combined fiscal deficit of Centre, states may go up to 14% in FY21: Rangarajan

Hyderabad, Oct 8 PTI The combined fiscal deficit of states and the centre during the current year may go up to 14 per cent against the mandated level of six per cent, former Reserve Bank Governor C Rangarajan said on Thursday. Speaking at a...

Tablighi case: Freedom of speech & expression most abused right in recent times, says SC

The Supreme Court Thursday said freedom of speech and expression is the most abused right in recent times. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, which was hearing pleas of Jamiat Ulama I Hind and others alleging that a section of media...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020