Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM assured Pondy government of all help in context of cyclone 'Nivar': CM

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured of necessary assistance and support to the union territory from the Centre to deal with cyclone 'Nivar' that is likely to make a landfall on November 25.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 24-11-2020 13:15 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 13:00 IST
PM assured Pondy government of all help in context of cyclone 'Nivar': CM
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured of necessary assistance and support to the union territory from the Centre to deal with cyclone 'Nivar' that is likely to make a landfall on November 25. In a voice message, he said he had apprised the Prime Minister of all precautionary steps taken by the territorial government to face the cyclone during a telephonic conversation.

Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea. Narayanasamy said all business establishments have been asked to close this evening and remove the high-rise advertisement boards.

All the government staff have been instructed not to avail leave and be at their offices to respond to call for help. Emergency control rooms were set up in all departments.

Cyclone Nivar was expected to make a landfall tomorrow morning in Puducherry and in the wake of the strong winds, heavy rains were forecast from morning Wednesday. "No effort is spared and the government has prepared the machinery to rise to any exigency," Narayanasamy, who had chaired a meeting of the State level Disaster Management Authority on Monday, said.

The CM further said the police were asked to keep vigil on beach road as there should be no movement of people. A team of National Disaster Response Force from Arkonam in neighbouring Tamil Nadu arrived here on Tuesday while another team was deployed in Karaikal to take up rescue works, official sources said.

Meanwhile, the Joint Director to Education Department said in a release that all schools that were asked to function on account of public examinations were directed to remain closed on Tuesday and Wednesday because of the squally weather. Puducherry and its suburbs experienced drizzle since last night and there was a respite from rain this morning.

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Another Korea national team staffer tests positive for COVID-19

Another staff member from South Koreas national football team has tested positive for COVID-19, Yonhap news agency said on Tuesday, taking the tally of infections within the set-up to 11. RB Leipzig striker Hwang Hee-chan and Ulsan Hyundai ...

S Korea reports 349 more COVID-19 cases, 31,353 in total

Seoul South Korea, November 24 ANIXinhua South Korea reported 349 more cases of COVID-19 as of early Tuesday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 31,353. The daily caseload rose above 300 after reco...

Russia registers 24,326 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Moscow Russia, November 24 ANISputnik Russia has registered 24,326 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from the record 25,173 the day before, bringing the total to 2,138,828, the federal response center said on Tuesday. In the past 24...

Uganda: Nsibirwa calls for more efforts to address youth unemployment

It is the time to address Ugandas unemployment rate before its too late, said Robert Waggwa Nsibirwa, according to a report New Vision.Robert Waggwa Nsibirwa, the second deputy Katikkiro of Buganda warned Uganda of a big youth unemployment ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020