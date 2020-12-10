Left Menu
Development News Edition

World Bank advances preparation of PforR loan for Poland’s Clean Air Priority Program

The government of Poland made the fight against air pollution a top priority. In June 2018, the Clean Air Priority Program (CAPP) was launched, a 10-year initiative aimed at reducing low stack emissions.

World Bank | Warsaw | Updated: 10-12-2020 16:28 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 16:15 IST
World Bank advances preparation of PforR loan for Poland’s Clean Air Priority Program
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Despite considerable strides in decarbonizing its energy sector, Poland has poor ambient air quality that negatively impacts the health and well-being of the society as well as leads to significant economic losses.

The government of Poland made the fight against air pollution a top priority. In June 2018, the Clean Air Priority Program (CAPP) was launched, a 10-year initiative aimed at reducing low stack emissions. The CAPP is implemented by the National Fund for Environment Protection and Water Management. It has a specific objective to improve the energy efficiency of existing single-family buildings and upgrading heating furnaces. The program deploys a system of subsidies, tax incentives, and targeted loans to help three million households to replace their solid fuel boilers and conduct thermal retrofits.

The World Bank is now advancing the preparation of the Program-for-Results (PforR) loan for the Energy Efficiency in Single-Family Buildings Program that is to strengthen the policy and regulatory environment, institutional capacity, and implementation of the CAPP.

From now through December 17, 2020, we are widening our reach and inviting stakeholders to provide feedback on the draft Environmental and Social System Assessment of the planned PforR.

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

French minister: We want Brexit deal, but not at any price

France wants a deal governing trade relations between the European Union and Britain after Brexit, but not at any price, French trade minister Franck Riester told the BFM radio station on Thursday.Also Read Weve been forgotten in COVID-19 e...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 444 p.m. US scientists have developed a new accurate and reliable test to detect antibodies for SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes...

Astad Deboo dies; artistes say India lost cultural treasure

Contemporary Indian dancer Astad Deboo, known for amalgamating Indian and western dance techniques, died here on Thursday, his family said. He was 73. He was suffering from lymphoma, a type of blood cancer that develops when white blood cel...

Maha: 3 govt employees booked for not doing poll-related work

Police have registered a case against three government employees in Maharashtras Thane district for allegedly refusing to carry out poll-related work despite the orders, an election official said on Thursday. The case against them was regis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020