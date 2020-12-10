World Bank advances preparation of PforR loan for Poland’s Clean Air Priority Program

Despite considerable strides in decarbonizing its energy sector, Poland has poor ambient air quality that negatively impacts the health and well-being of the society as well as leads to significant economic losses.

The government of Poland made the fight against air pollution a top priority. In June 2018, the Clean Air Priority Program (CAPP) was launched, a 10-year initiative aimed at reducing low stack emissions. The CAPP is implemented by the National Fund for Environment Protection and Water Management. It has a specific objective to improve the energy efficiency of existing single-family buildings and upgrading heating furnaces. The program deploys a system of subsidies, tax incentives, and targeted loans to help three million households to replace their solid fuel boilers and conduct thermal retrofits.

The World Bank is now advancing the preparation of the Program-for-Results (PforR) loan for the Energy Efficiency in Single-Family Buildings Program that is to strengthen the policy and regulatory environment, institutional capacity, and implementation of the CAPP.

From now through December 17, 2020, we are widening our reach and inviting stakeholders to provide feedback on the draft Environmental and Social System Assessment of the planned PforR.