Left Menu
Development News Edition

From 8000 in 2014, India's leopard population increased to over 12,000 in 2018: Javadekar

Increase in the population of tigers, Asiatic lions and now leopards, shows how India is protecting its environment, ecology and biodiversity, he said.As per the report, Indias leopard population in 2018 was estimated at 12,852, with maximum big cats being found in Madhya Pradesh at 3,421, followed by Karnataka at 1,783 and Maharashtra 1,690.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 18:18 IST
From 8000 in 2014, India's leopard population increased to over 12,000 in 2018: Javadekar

India's leopard population increased to over 12,000 in 2018 from around 8,000 in 2014, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said Monday, asserting the rise in their numbers coming on the heels of similar reports on tigers, lions, shows the country is protecting its ecology and biodiversity well. Releasing the ‘Status of Leopards in India 2018’ report, the minister said, the leopard population has been estimated using camera trapping method. ''There were 8,000 leopards in 2014. Increase in the population of tigers, Asiatic lions and now leopards, shows how India is protecting its environment, ecology and biodiversity,'' he said.

As per the report, India's leopard population in 2018 was estimated at 12,852, with maximum big cats being found in Madhya Pradesh at 3,421, followed by Karnataka at 1,783 and Maharashtra 1,690. As for region wise distribution, the highest number of 8,071 leopards were found in central India and eastern ghats, which include the states of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. In the western ghat region, which comprises Karnataka, Tamil Nadi, Goa and Kerala, there are 3,387 leopards while there are 1,253 leopards in Shivalik and Gangetic Plains which includes Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Bihar.

In the northeast hills, there are just 141 leopards..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India suspends UK flights over fears of new virus strain

India said on Monday it would suspend flights from the United Kingdom until the end of the year over fears of a new strain of the coronavirus.Separately local media reported the government was readying its first deal to buy 50 million COVID...

Night curfew in Maha civic corporation areas from Dec 22-Jan 5

The Maharashtra government on Monday declared a night curfew in municipal corporation areas of the state from December 22 to January 5 as a precautionary measure amid mounting fears about a new coronavirus variant spreading in Britain. Acco...

"Ashirwad" Program for Senior Citizens Launched by Kauvery Hospital

Chennai Tamil Nadu India, December 21 ANINewsVoir The COVID-19 pandemic has paved way for many challenges in healthcare, and one such challenge has been healthcare for senior citizens. Owing to the nature of pandemic, senior citizens were l...

2 from HP held in Pune with 34 kgs of charas worth Rs 1 cr

Two people from Himachal Pradesh were held at Pune railway station allegedly with charas worth Rs 1 crore in the illicit market, police said on Monday. Acting on a tip-off, a trap was laid on Saturday and 34 kilograms of charas worth Rs 1 c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020