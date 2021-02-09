Left Menu

1,600 tonnes of lithium reserves found in Karnataka, may not be commercially viable: DAE

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-02-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 21:09 IST
1,600 tonnes of lithium reserves found in Karnataka, may not be commercially viable: DAE
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The department of Atomic Energy (DAE) on Tuesday said exploration efforts have so far established 1,600 tonnes of lithium reserves in Karnataka's Mandya district.

The reserves are classified as being in the ''inferred category'', signifying the low level of confidence, a statement from the city-headquartered DAE said, clarifying recent news reports that pegged the estimates as high as 14,100 tonnes.

The DAE statement acknowledged that Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research (AMD) and Geological Survey of India have been carrying out exploration activities in the Allapatna-Marlagalla sector in the Srirangapatna taluk of the district since 2013 as part of a second phase of exploration after the first phase, which lasted from 1979 to 1998.

The 1,600-tonne estimate is a ''preliminary'' one, the DAE said, and added that further exploration efforts are required ''to convert the estimated resources to the exploitable category with a high degree of confidence level and explore the possibility of augmenting lithium resources in the area''.

The department made it clear that unless a proper technology or method is available to ''profitably extract lithium from its ore, the real benefit of exploration may not be there''.

The actual economic benefits of the over four-decade-old exploration efforts cannot be estimated at this stage, it added.

The AMD is also carrying out exploration to augment lithium resources in other potential geological domains in the country, the statement said.

Exploration activities to extract lithium from brine pools in Rajasthan and Gujarat, and mica belts of Odisha and Chhattisgarh is in ''preliminary and reconnaissance'' stage, it said, confirming reports of exploratory work in the regions.

Lithium is among the elements which are required to support the country's nuclear programme due to which AMD has been tasked with its exploration, a key for new technologies and used in ceramics, glass, telecommunication and aerospace, besides its usage in batteries, the statement said.

The thermonuclear application makes Lithium as a ''prescribed substance'' under the Atomic Energy Act, 1962, it said, adding that the requirement for the element has increased over the last few years because of the high demand, which has led AMD to intensify its exploration activities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Around 1.59 cr hospital admissions authorised till Feb 4 under Ayushman Bharat: MoS Choubey

Around 1.59 crore hospital admissions worth Rs 19,714 crore were authorised till February 4 through a network of 24,321 empanelled healthcare providers under the Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana AB-PMJAY scheme, the Rajya ...

Govt linking farmers' movement with terrorists, Khalistanis: Harsimrat Badal

The Akali Dal on Tuesday accused the government of committing atrocities on farmers agitating against the three agricultural laws at Delhis borders and criticised it for linking the peasants movement with terrorists and Khalistanis.Akali Da...

Sebi comes out with disclosure format under insider trading rules

Capital markets watchdog Sebi on Tuesday came out with a new format for disclosures to be made under the insider trading norms.In light of amendments to the PIT Regulations affecting the inclusion of members of the promoter group, and desig...

Peru kicks off COVID-19 inoculation campaign with Sinopharm vaccine

Peru launched its COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Tuesday with newly arrived doses of Chinas Sinopharm vaccine, as the South American country struggles to control a fierce second wave of infections that has forced a lockdown in the capital...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021