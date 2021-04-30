Another iconic gated community in Nallagandla: Aparna Sarovar Zicon

This is the eight gated community by Aparna in the buzzing locality neighboring Gachibowli Backed by 24 years of building homes in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Vijayawada. APARNA SAROVAR ZICON comprises 14 Towers of 2, 3, and 4 BHK homes with 20 acres of nature's bounty Access to the best of amenities, entertainment, schools, hospitals, and workplaces Unmatched quality and maintenance services One of Hyderabad's most reputed builders, Aparna Constructions is known for building homes that do not compromise on quality and care. Having completed 42 projects and delivered homes to 17,000 plus families, the group recently added another feather to its cap with the launch of Aparna Sarovar Zicon in Nallagandla.

The secure gated community promises not just homes but an iconic lifestyle. The project offers elegantly designed 2, 3, and 4 BHK apartments ranging from approximately 1,240 to 2,875 square feet. Homebuyers can expect top build quality and fixtures, international standards of architecture, designer landscaping, and world-class facilities, all housed inside 25.5 acres of land. The apartments are spread across 14 towers, each G+26 floors tall.

Developed in the highly sought-after location of Nallagandla, Zicon is every homebuyer's dream come true.

Upgrade your quality of life The first box to check is certainly the location of any project. An ideal location for a home is one where you have access to not only requisites like top schools, hospitals, home needs, and offices but also good infrastructures like wide roads, flyovers, public transport, and water supply.

Hence, it is not surprising why Nallagandla has become the next hotspot for residential properties. A truly self-sufficient locality, it offers families an opportunity to upscale their lifestyle.

Preferred by professionals who wish to live in quieter locales away from the bustling traffic and crowds, Nallagandla also benefits from the social and civic infrastructure in Lingampally and BHEL Township. Projected as Hyderabad's next major terminal station, the Lingampally MMTS is about 2 km away.

Access to the best necessities Prominent areas such as Gachibowli, Madhapur, Hitec City, BHEL, Banjara Hills, and Jubilee Hills can be quickly reached, while it takes just 35 mins to reach the Hyderabad RGI Airport through the Outer Ring Road. Since it is conveniently located next to the business district of the city, some of the major IT hubs like Wipro, Microsoft, and Infosys are barely 10-15 mins away.

Top schools like Sancta Maria, Glendale, Gaudium, Vista, Oak Ridge, and DPS are between 8 to 22 mins* away. Supermarkets like Ratnadeep and Dmart are simply a short walk away. Healthcare will certainly be a point of no worry for the residents as corporate hospitals like Citizens and Continental are nearby.

The swankiest mall next door Another major attraction is certainly the plush and massive 4 lakh square feet Aparna Mall that is coming up right next door. It is going to be a one-stop destination for the entire family. The 7-screen multiplex and shopping arena will house some of the best lifestyle brands and entertainment options to ensure your weekends are never boring.

A world of luxurious amenities With a total of 3024 apartments, Aparna Sarovar Zicon is a massive project with 14 towers and G+26 floors that offers an unparalleled view of the city. With the Nallagandla Lake on one side and the lush green cover of Hyderabad Central University on the other, it is certainly a treat for your senses. That is not all. The elegantly designed residences are nestled within 20 acres of open spaces, which means there is an abundance of greenery and ample sunlight within the gated community, with a fresh breeze flowing from the nearby lake.

Completely equipped to deal with modern needs, residents will get to experience a superior lifestyle with amenities like landscaped gardens, jogging & cycling track, party lawn, pet park, swimming pool for kids and adults, yoga/meditation area, spa, gymnasium, indoor sports facilities including a table tennis room, carom and chess corners, squash courts, billiards, and badminton courts.

Kids can have a field day at the specially created kids' play area, football court, box cricket, and net practice area, a skating rink, and tennis and volleyball courts.

Live larger than life Thoughtfully conceived to give you a larger-than-life living experience, the state-of-the-art clubhouse provides amenities like preview theatre, coffee shop, crèche, retail spaces, temperature-controlled pool, business lounge, guest rooms, in-house clinic, banquet, and multipurpose hall. Keeping pace with changing times, each apartment is also provided with a charging point for electric cars.

Moreover, sophisticated round-the-clock security, surveillance cameras, and solar power fencing all around ensure that safety is of paramount importance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)