Centre has filed affidavit in SC to allow 7 hydro power projects in Uttarakhand: Env minister
The government has filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court to allow the completion of seven under-construction hydro power projects in Uttarakhand, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav informed Parliament on Thursday.
The affidavit has been filed as the the apex court had given direction to the government to come out with a common policy framework regarding hydro electric power projects in upper stretches of River Ganga basin while hearing a case 'Alaknanda Power Company Vs Anuj Joshi and Others', he said.
''Accordingly, after consultation with Ministry of Jal Shakti and Ministry of Power, there was a consensus on the following seven projects. ...An affidavit has already been filed on August 24, 2021 before the SC,'' he said during the Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha.
The seven projects include Tehri Stage II (on Bhagirathi river), Tapovan Vishnugad (on Dhauligangan river), Vishnugad Pipalkoti (on Alaknanda river), Singoli Bhatwari and Phata Buyong (On Mandakini river), Madhyamaheswar (on Madhmaheshwar Ganga) and Kaliganga II (on Kaliganga river), he added.
''The matter is sub-judice and further coarse of action will be decided after the decision of the court,'' he added.
The minister was responding to Congress leader Anand Sharma's supplementary query on steps taken to check uncontrolled approval given for mega hydro power projects in fragile Himalayan states and if the government was reviewing the criteria for approval in light of recent Tapovan disaster.
Responding to another query on over use of dynamites and explosives in hilly regions, the minister said a competent authority is in place to look into the matter. Even a committee at local level is there for monitoring purpose.
''If we get to know the violation, we will take actions,''he added.
On government's plan to check carbon emission at the time of planning and investment into property and construction, the minister said, ''We are preparing a new guidelines on this.'' On Delhi air pollution, he said, it was mainly due to industrial and construction activities besides vehicle pollution.
