UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga
Reuters | Updated: 15-01-2022 12:46 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 12:34 IST
Tsunami waves measuring 2 feet in height were observed by sea-level gauges at the capital of the U.S. territory of American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga, the U.S.-based Pacific tsunami warning center said.
The tsunami threat continues and sea-level fluctuations and strong ocean currents pose hazards along beaches in harbors, the tsunami monitor said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
