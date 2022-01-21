Left Menu

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake hits Mizoram

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 21-01-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 17:42 IST
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake hits Mizoram
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An earthquake of 5.6 magnitude on the Richter scale struck Mizoram on Friday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

Tremors were felt across Mizoram including in capital Aizawl but no casualty was reported so far, an official said.

The epicentre of the earthquake, which struck at 3.42 PM, was at latitude 23.10 N and longitude 93.75 E at a depth of 60 km in a border area in neighbouring Myanmar, around 58 km southeast of Champhai district of Mizoram, NCS said in its website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
3
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
4
KZN dam levels continue to increase

KZN dam levels continue to increase

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022