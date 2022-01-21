Magnitude 5.6 earthquake hits Mizoram
An earthquake of 5.6 magnitude on the Richter scale struck Mizoram on Friday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.
Tremors were felt across Mizoram including in capital Aizawl but no casualty was reported so far, an official said.
The epicentre of the earthquake, which struck at 3.42 PM, was at latitude 23.10 N and longitude 93.75 E at a depth of 60 km in a border area in neighbouring Myanmar, around 58 km southeast of Champhai district of Mizoram, NCS said in its website.
