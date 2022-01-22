Magnitude 6 quake strikes Talaud Islands, Indonesia- GFZ
Reuters | Updated: 22-01-2022 15:44 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 15:43 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck the Talaud Islands in Indonesia on Saturday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake was at a depth of 24 km (15 miles), GFZ said.
