Magnitude 6 quake strikes Talaud Islands, Indonesia- GFZ

An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck the Talaud Islands in Indonesia on Saturday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 24 km (15 miles), GFZ said.

Also Read: Indonesia minister says "emergency over" on coal supply crunch -CNBC Indonesia

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)