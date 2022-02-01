Left Menu

Though no casualty was reported as the lone patient there was taken away, regular services were affected by the blaze which was noticed at around 8.55 pm, he added. Two fire tenders were pressed into service and they took around 50 minutes to bring the blaze under control, an official of the fire department said.

PTI | Kalyani | Updated: 01-02-2022 23:48 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 23:47 IST
Fire in Covid isolation ward of Bengal hospital; no casualty
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out in the Covid isolation ward of the JNM Hospital at Kalyani in West Bengal's Nadia district on Tuesday night, a senior official of the medical establishment said. Though no casualty was reported as the lone patient there was taken away, regular services were affected by the blaze which was noticed at around 8.55 pm, he added. Two fire tenders were pressed into service and they took around 50 minutes to bring the blaze under control, an official of the fire department said. The cooling process is currently on, he said.

''There was only one patient at the isolation ward and we have removed him to safety,'' College of Medicine & JNM Hospital Super Dr Abhijit Mukhopadhyay told PTI.

Mukhopadhyay said that the cause of the blaze is not yet known.

The incident at the Kalyani hospital occurred three days after a 60-year-old patient died as fire broke out at the Covid ward of the Burdwan Medical College and Hospital on early Saturday morning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

