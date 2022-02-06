Lata Mangeshkar to be cremated with full state honours
Music legend Lata Mangeshkar will be cremated in Mumbai Sunday evening with full state honours, an official said.
Her body will be taken from Breach Candy Hospital to her Prabhu Kunj residence off Peddar Road in south Mumbai around 12.30 pm.
It will then be brought to Shivaji Park, where the last rites will be held with full state honours around 6.30 pm, the official said.
Mangeshkar (92) died at 8.12 am Sunday at the hospital due to multiple organ failure, her sister Usha Mangeshkar and doctors treating her said.
