Lata Mangeshkar to be cremated with full state honours

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-02-2022 12:13 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 11:30 IST
Lata Mangeshkar (Image Source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Music legend Lata Mangeshkar will be cremated in Mumbai Sunday evening with full state honours, an official said.

Her body will be taken from Breach Candy Hospital to her Prabhu Kunj residence off Peddar Road in south Mumbai around 12.30 pm.

It will then be brought to Shivaji Park, where the last rites will be held with full state honours around 6.30 pm, the official said.

Mangeshkar (92) died at 8.12 am Sunday at the hospital due to multiple organ failure, her sister Usha Mangeshkar and doctors treating her said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

