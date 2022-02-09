Left Menu

Leopard hiding in drain in MMR residential area trapped

The leopard was hiding in a seven-metre long nullah by personnel of the forest department from Thane and the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, he said.

A five-year-old leopard, hiding in a drain in the railway barrack area in Bhayander in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) for the last two days, was rescued on Wednesday, a Forest department official said.

The Forest department had received the information that the big cat was roaming in the residential area and killed a dog earlier on Wednesday, he said. ''The leopard was hiding in a seven-metre long nullah by personnel of the forest department from Thane and the Sanjay Gandhi National Park,'' he said. The big cat was tracked and located with the help of camera straps by a team of 15 personnel of the Forest department, the official added. "From the last two days, we have been receiving information about the presence of the feline in the area. He will be handed over to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park rescue team," the official added. PTI ZA NSK NSK

