UK warns of significant disruption due to Storm Eunice
Reuters | London | Updated: 18-02-2022 12:39 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 12:24 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's weather office on Friday issued a rare red warning for London and southeast England due to heavy winds from Storm Eunice, warning that there was a danger to life and that significant disruption was expected.
"Storm Eunice causing significant disruption and dangerous conditions due to extremely strong winds on Friday," the Met Office said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- London
- England
- Britain
- Met Office
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bob Marley's daughter and grandson open London exhibition on reggae star
Federer, Nadal plan to play Laver Cup in London in September
Federer, Nadal plan to play Laver Cup in London in September
Entertainment News Roundup: Bob Marley's daughter and grandson open London exhibition on reggae star; Nintendo Switch tops lifetime sales of Wii console and more
Lata Mangeshkar: First Indian to perform at London’s Royal Albert Hall in 1974