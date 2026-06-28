New Zealand Holds Ground: Test Match Day Four at Trent Bridge

On June 28, New Zealand extended their lead against England to 264 runs on day four of the third test at Trent Bridge. The morning was marked by slow scoring, with the Black Caps adding 60 runs in 25 overs and losing one significant wicket, reaching lunch at 180-4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | June New Zealand Stretched Their Lead To On A Slowscoring Morning Against England On Day Four Of The Third Test At Trent Bridge The Black Caps Added Runs In Overs And Lost One Big Wicket To Go Into Lunch On | Updated: 28-06-2026 17:57 IST | Created: 28-06-2026 17:57 IST
New Zealand Holds Ground: Test Match Day Four at Trent Bridge
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On June 28, New Zealand fortified their position on the fourth day of the third Test against England at Trent Bridge, bringing their lead to 264 runs.

The morning session was characterized by a slow pace of play. The Black Caps managed to accumulate 60 runs across 25 overs.

This session saw the fall of one notable wicket as New Zealand went into the lunch break at 180-4, continuing to challenge the English side.

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