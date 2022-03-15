EU adds Russian billionaire Abramovich to sanctions list - EU official journal
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 15-03-2022 22:27 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 22:27 IST
The European Union on Wednesday blacklisted Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich and more oligarchs in a fresh round of sanctions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The sanctions also ban transactions with Rosneft, Transneft and Gazprom Neft, excluding those involving fossil fuels and other raw materials, the EU's Official Journal said.
