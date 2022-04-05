Supported by Global Health Care Foundation, WISH Sets up Intensive Care Unit at AIIMS Bibinagar, Hyderabad, Telangana

Hyderabad, India: Business Wire India Health System Strengthening is one of the core programs of WISH. Apart from bolstering the primary care system in India, WISH is also supporting tertiary care facilities by installing Oxygen plants, establishing Intensive Care Units (ICUs), Pediatric ICUs, and enhancing the healthcare system in general.

WISH has developed an ICU center at AIIMS Bibinagar in Hyderabad, Telangana, with support from Global Health Care Foundation. The facility was formally handed over to AIIMS Bibinagar, Hyderabad, in the presence of Mr. Rajesh Ranjan Singh, CEO, WISH; Prof. Dr. Vikas Bhatia, Executive Director, AIIMS Bibinagar, and other key officials, dignitaries, and ICU staff. The ICU center at AIIMS, Bibinagar, is equipped with fully automated ICU beds, ventilators, portable ultrasound with ECHO, Hemo Dialysis machine, RO Water Plant for Dialysis, Fiber Optic Bronchoscope (Adult) with Video systems, Multi-channel Monitors, ETCO2, CNS, Infusion Pumps, Syringe Pumps, DVT Pumps, Electronic Suction Apparatus, ALFA Beds, UPS, and HVAC.

WISH (Wadhwani Initiative for Sustainable Healthcare) is the flagship program of the Lords Education and Health Society (LEHS), a not-for-profit organization with its Head Office in New Delhi. WISH seeks to improve the Indian primary healthcare system through innovation, and make quality healthcare available, accessible, and affordable for all. The organization has been augmenting India's primary healthcare service delivery since 2015 in partnership with various state governments. Through more than seven hundred primary healthcare facilities and digital Health and Wellness Centers spread across five intervention states, i. e., Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Assam, WISH has directly served 21 million patients, and reached over 98 million people. During the COVID19 pandemic, along with its core states, WISH extended its response and relief initiatives to the states of Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Haryana.

