Left Menu

MP: Woman mauled to death by tiger in Seoni

PTI | Seoni | Updated: 11-04-2022 18:24 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 18:19 IST
MP: Woman mauled to death by tiger in Seoni
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 26-year-old tribal woman was killed by a tiger in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district on Monday, an official said.

The incident occurred in Jaggutola forest when deceased Kamla Bai had gone to collect mahua flowers along with her husband, Ugli police station in-charge SS Bharadwaj told PTI.

''Her husband Buddhlal heard her screams and found her being dragged by a tiger. After he raised an alarm, people gathered, forcing the tiger to abandon the corpse of the woman and flee. The site is part of the Pench Kanha corridor,'' he informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

 North Hill
2
Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac arrest

Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac...

 United States
3
Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

 United Kingdom
4
RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022