MP: Woman mauled to death by tiger in Seoni

A 26-year-old tribal woman was killed by a tiger in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district on Monday, an official said.

The incident occurred in Jaggutola forest when deceased Kamla Bai had gone to collect mahua flowers along with her husband, Ugli police station in-charge SS Bharadwaj told PTI.

''Her husband Buddhlal heard her screams and found her being dragged by a tiger. After he raised an alarm, people gathered, forcing the tiger to abandon the corpse of the woman and flee. The site is part of the Pench Kanha corridor,'' he informed.

