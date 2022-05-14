Left Menu

Goa govt to develop eco-tourism in forest areas

We will create an entirely new ecosystem so that we can see the animals within the park, he said.A tourist hub known for its beaches and nightlife, Goa has six wildlife sanctuaries and a national park, most of which are situated in the north-eastern or southern part of the state.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 14-05-2022 13:39 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 13:37 IST
Goa govt to develop eco-tourism in forest areas
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Goa government will develop eco-tourism in the forest areas and parks of the coastal state, state Minister Vishwajit Rane said.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Rane said that discussions were held with officials of the forest department for the development of eco-tourism and to improve infrastructure in wildlife sanctuaries in the state.

"Following discussions with forest dept officers, we have decided to give thrust to development of forest eco-tourism within forest areas and forest parks. We will improve infrastructure of Dr Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary, Bondla Wildlife Sanctuary, build camping areas, jungle trails etc," the state forest minister tweeted.

"We will carry out these activities with guidance from experts in order to ensure that people are more interested in and visit forest parks. Camping areas and jungle trails will be prioritised. We will create an entirely new ecosystem so that we can see the animals within the park," he said.

A tourist hub known for its beaches and nightlife, Goa has six wildlife sanctuaries and a national park, most of which are situated in the north-eastern or southern part of the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

India
2
Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

 India
3
15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi

15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi

 India
4
New crew gears up for NASA’s simulated mission to Mars

New crew gears up for NASA’s simulated mission to Mars

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022