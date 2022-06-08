Left Menu

Heatwave continues in northwest, central India

However, no significant change is predicted in the rest of the country, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2022 20:12 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 20:11 IST
Heatwave continues in northwest, central India
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Parts of northwest and central India reeled under a searing heatwave on Wednesday with Ganganagar in Rajasthan and Brahmapuri in Maharashtra recording a highest maximum temperature of 46.2 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department said the heatwave spell will continue in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh till Thursday and in Odisha till Friday. At least 42 towns and cities across Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh reported maximum temperatures above 44 degrees Celsius.

In Delhi, Safdarjung, the base station for the national capital, reported a maximum temperature of 44 degrees celsius, which was four notches above normal.

The weather office said the maximum temperatures may dip by two to three degrees Celsius in Gujarat and Maharashtra during the next five days. However, no significant change is predicted in the rest of the country, it said. On the monsoon front, due to westerly winds from Arabian Sea over south peninsular India, fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over Karnataka, Kerala and Lakshadweep over the next five days, it said.

The weather office has forecast isolated heavy rainfall very likely over south interior Karnataka on Wednesday, coastal Karnataka and Kerala till Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer launching this week

(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer laun...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients; J&J gives the notice to terminate the Emergent manufacturing deal for the COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022