Jaggi Vasudev Launches Green India Challenge 5.0 in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, June 17 PTI Spiritual guru Jaggi Vasudev has said the Telangana Ku Harita Haram and Green India Challenge stood as role models in the country and asserted all other states should accept the challenge.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-06-2022 11:55 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 11:48 IST
Spiritual guru Jaggi Vasudev Image Credit: Flickr
Spiritual guru Jaggi Vasudev has said the 'Telangana Ku Harita Haram' and Green India Challenge stood as role models in the country and asserted all other states should accept the challenge. Vasudev who launched the Green India Challenge 5.0 on Thursday said he was on a world tour and he is overwhelmed by seeing lush green cover while entering Telangana.

He warned the indiscriminate use of chemicals will destroy the Earth's life and it will be a big threat to future generations. As part of the Save Soil movement, Vasudev started his journey to Bengaluru from Hyderabad on Thursday. On his way, the spiritual guru planted saplings in Golluru forest areas at Shamshabad and launched the Green India Challenge- 5.0.

Telangana Ministers -A Indrakaran Reddy, Sabitha Indra Reddy, Satyawati Rathod, Green India Challenge founder J Santosh Kumar and several MPs, and several others were present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

