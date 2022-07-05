Left Menu

IMD issues heavy rain alert for Maha, Kundalika river crosses danger mark; CM asks officials to ensure no loss of life

The IMD on Tuesday issued a heavy rainfall alert for Maharashtra over the next four days, following which Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed the state administration officials to take precautions and ensure there is no loss of life or property.The Kundalika river in Raigad district, located near Mumbai, has crossed the danger mark, as per an official statement.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-07-2022 11:44 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 11:41 IST
IMD issues heavy rain alert for Maha, Kundalika river crosses danger mark; CM asks officials to ensure no loss of life
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The IMD on Tuesday issued a heavy rainfall alert for Maharashtra over the next four days, following which Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed the state administration officials to take precautions and ensure there is no loss of life or property.

The Kundalika River in Raigad district, located near Mumbai, has crossed the danger mark, as per an official statement. Mumbai and some of its neighboring districts witnessed heavy rains and flooding on Tuesday morning. The IMD has issued an 'orange alert' for the south Konkan region and Goa and a 'yellow alert' for the north Konkan, north-central and south-central Maharashtra, and Marathwada regions.

The MeT department issues four color-coded predictions based on the prevailing weather systems. The green color indicates no warning, yellow is to keep a watch, orange is to stay alert, while red means a warning and that action needs to be taken.

The Marathwada region is likely to witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, heavy rain, and gusty winds with a speed of 40-50 kmph, the IMD said. The Chief Minister's Office in a statement said CM Shinde is in touch with collectors of Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts. The National Disaster Response Force has also been asked to remain alert.

"The situation in Mumbai is also being closely monitored," it said.

The Kundalika River in Raigad has crossed the danger mark. The water level of the Amba, Savitri, Patalganga, Ulhas, and Gadhi rivers was a little less than the danger mark, it said.

Given the increasing rains and flood-like situation, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has held discussions with Chief Secretary Manu Kumar Srivastava. Guardian secretaries have been asked to reach their districts and monitor the situation," the statement said. "Instructions have been issued that there should be no loss of life or property given the heavy rainfall and flood-like situation. The chief minister is in touch with collectors of all districts in the Konkan region," it said.

Officials of the water resource department have been asked to remain alert and take necessary precautions given the heavy rains, it said.

People, especially in Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, and Kolhapur, where the rainfall intensity is more, should be alerted about floods in advance, statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
2
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
3
Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

 India
4
Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues guidelines

Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022