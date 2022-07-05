IMD issues heavy rain alert for Maha, Kundalika river crosses danger mark; CM asks officials to ensure no loss of life

The IMD on Tuesday issued a heavy rainfall alert for Maharashtra over the next four days, following which Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed the state administration officials to take precautions and ensure there is no loss of life or property.

The Kundalika River in Raigad district, located near Mumbai, has crossed the danger mark, as per an official statement. Mumbai and some of its neighboring districts witnessed heavy rains and flooding on Tuesday morning. The IMD has issued an 'orange alert' for the south Konkan region and Goa and a 'yellow alert' for the north Konkan, north-central and south-central Maharashtra, and Marathwada regions.

The MeT department issues four color-coded predictions based on the prevailing weather systems. The green color indicates no warning, yellow is to keep a watch, orange is to stay alert, while red means a warning and that action needs to be taken.

The Marathwada region is likely to witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, heavy rain, and gusty winds with a speed of 40-50 kmph, the IMD said. The Chief Minister's Office in a statement said CM Shinde is in touch with collectors of Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts. The National Disaster Response Force has also been asked to remain alert.

"The situation in Mumbai is also being closely monitored," it said.

The Kundalika River in Raigad has crossed the danger mark. The water level of the Amba, Savitri, Patalganga, Ulhas, and Gadhi rivers was a little less than the danger mark, it said.

Given the increasing rains and flood-like situation, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has held discussions with Chief Secretary Manu Kumar Srivastava. Guardian secretaries have been asked to reach their districts and monitor the situation," the statement said. "Instructions have been issued that there should be no loss of life or property given the heavy rainfall and flood-like situation. The chief minister is in touch with collectors of all districts in the Konkan region," it said.

Officials of the water resource department have been asked to remain alert and take necessary precautions given the heavy rains, it said.

People, especially in Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, and Kolhapur, where the rainfall intensity is more, should be alerted about floods in advance, statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)