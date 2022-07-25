Left Menu

DMRC chief on Bangladesh visit, meets Dhaka Metro officials

DMRC chief Vikas Kumar, who is currently visiting Bangladesh, on Monday met several senior officials of the Dhaka Metro that is currently under construction, the urban transporter here said.The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation is working on the Dhaka Metro project three lines as a consultant, with varying degree of involvement, a senior official of the DMRC said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2022 23:37 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 23:35 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation is working on the Dhaka Metro project (three lines) as a consultant, with varying degree of involvement, a senior official of the DMRC said. Later in the day, Delhi Metro tweeted about his visit to Dhaka, his first after taking charge as DMRC's Managing Director. ''DMRC MD Sh. Vikas Kumar today met a number of senior officials involved with the Dhaka Metro project including MD, Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited, Mr. M.A.N. Siddique. Sh. Kumar is on a tour to Dhaka where DMRC is working in the Metro project (3 lines) as a consultant,'' Delhi Metro tweeted and shared pictures of his visit. The Delhi Metro has helped build multiple metros in India already, and also assisting other ongoing projects in other cities in the country, including Patna Metro. Kumar on July 16 had inspected multiple construction sites of the Patna Metro, including at Gandhi Maidan and PMCH, during his visit to the Bihar capital. On July 15, he had reviewed the progress of the Patna Metro project, which is being executed by the DMRC. The Patna Metro is currently under construction in the old city, a flagship project whose foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 17, 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

