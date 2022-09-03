Delhi govt to build elevated road, flyover, underpass to curb traffic congestion

In a major boost to urban infrastructure, the Delhi government will construct an elevated road, a flyover and an underpass that would help in reducing traffic congestion in the national capital.

An elevated road will be built on G T Road between Azadpur and Rani Jhansi Road intersection. A double-deck flyover will be built on one part of this road with vehicles moving on its lower deck and metro trains on the upper deck, according to an official statement issued on Saturday.

In a meeting of the Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) held recently, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has approved Rs 266.89 cr for the project, it said.

The Delhi government will construct an underpass at Loni Chowk and a flyover between Nand Nagri and Gagan Cinema to reduce traffic snarls in northeast Delhi.

Sisodia, who also holds the PWD portfolio, approved these two projects worth Rs 341.2 crore in the EFC meeting, his office said in another statement.

Sharing details about the GT Road project, Sisodia said the Delhi Metro and PWD are working together on this project, which ''will reduce the cost of construction work by about Rs 150 crore''.

The total length of this 2+2 lane flyover from Azadpur to Tripolia Gate will be about 2.2 km and will decongest the traffic between Central Delhi and North Delhi. The elevated road will help in eliminating the traffic problem and increase road capacity.

In the second part of this project, a 645 metres underground metro line on Rani Jhansi Road intersection from Najafgarh Nallah will be laid while the foundation work for the pillars will be done so that the flyover can be by the PWD in future, the statement said.

The city government also shared details about the underpass and flyover projects. ''With the construction of an underpass at Loni Chowk in North East Delhi and a flyover between Nand Nagri and Gagan Cinema Junction, the entire 10-km road stretch between Signature Bridge to Bhopura Chowk will become signal free. ''Those travelling to Bhopura via Signature Bridge will have a signal-free road to commute. At present, vehicles take 25-30 minutes to cover this route, but after the completion of these projects, this time will be reduced to half,'' Sisodia said.

Sharing that Mangal Pandey Marg is one of the most prominent roads of northeast Delhi since it connects hundreds of colonies with North Delhi, he said there is a lot of traffic load on this entire stretch.

Along with these new projects, a 1.4-km-long double-decker flyover is being built between Bhajanpura and Yamuna Vihar. The flyover is being built between Mandoli Junction and Gagan Cinema Junction and will make Nand Nagri T-Junction and Gagan T-Junction signal free.

The total length of the flyover will be 1.3 km and it will have six lanes. The total length of the Loni Chowk underpass will be 500 metres and it will have four lanes.

