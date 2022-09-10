Odd News Roundup: Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human tooth
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2022 02:39 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 02:29 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human tooth
Archaeologists in Georgia have found a 1.8-million-year-old tooth belonging to an early species of human which they say cements the region as the home of one of the earliest prehistoric human settlements in Europe, possibly anywhere outside Africa. The tooth was discovered near the village of Orozmani, around 100 km (62 miles) southwest of the Georgian capital of Tbilisi, near Dmanisi where human skulls dated to 1.8 million years old, were found in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Japan to pledge around $30 bln in African aid at conference - Sankei
Soccer-Moyes relishes 'special' feeling as West Ham reach Europe again
Lawrence, Cañizares have 2-stroke lead at European Masters
Turks frustrated by 'deliberate' increase in number of European visa rejections
FACTBOX-Europe's efforts to shield households from soaring energy costs