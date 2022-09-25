Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2022 02:26 IST | Created: 25-09-2022 02:26 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

NASA's Artemis moon launch delayed as storm expected in Florida

NASA said on Saturday that it was scrapping Tuesday's plans to launch Artemis, the U.S. return to the moon after five decades, noting concerns about a tropical storm headed to Florida. Tropical Storm Ian is expected to hit Florida, home to the Kennedy Space Center, next week, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

Saudi mission on SpaceX capsule to include first female Arab astronaut

Saudi Arabia's mission to the International Space Station next year aboard a SpaceX capsule will include a woman who would become the world's first female Arab astronaut, according to Axiom Space, the U.S. company arranging the mission for the kingdom. Neither Axiom nor the Saudi government provided the name for the female astronaut, who will be accompanied by another Saudi and two Americans as part of Axiom's second private mission to the space station, slated for early 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

